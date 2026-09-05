Varun Dhawan defends Border 2 on India's Got Latent 2 after Samay Raina questions him, here's what he said

Varun Dhawan recently appeared on Samay Raina's popular comedy talent show India's Got Latent 2, where he found himself addressing a question about his upcoming film Border 2. During the episode, Samay Raina brought up the Sunny Deol-starrer and questioned Varun about it. However, the actor did not hold back in his response and was quick to come to the film’s defence.

Dhawan was joined on the panel by 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar alongside Samay Raina. Find out what he said.

Varun Dhawan defends Border 2 on India's Got Latent 2

During a performance on the show, a contestant asked the judges to choose a number from one to five. Varun Dhawan went with '1', adding, 'I like 1'. Samay Raina immediately turned his choice into a joke, asking the actor, "Why did you spoil Border 2 then?" The unexpected remark had Varun and everyone laughing, but he was quick to defend his film and replied, "Yaar voh chali thi (that worked)."

More about Border 2

Border 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 war film Border. The sequel features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Anurag Singh directed the film, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta produced it under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 450.19 crore worldwide, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 329.43 crore.

Varun Dhawan on India's Got Latent 2

Moreover, the Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan also showcased a different side of his performance skills. During the episode, Varun recreated a split-personality act that had previously been performed on the show.

The actor took on the challenge and attempted his own version of the performance, switching between two different personalities as part of the act. His performance was well received by the audience and by Samay, as they praised him.

Who won in the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2

In the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2, which aired exclusively on Netflix on September 4, Ahmedabad-based stand-up comedian Vijay Poriya emerged as the winner. He performed a stand-up comedy act centred around dogs. Despite a mixed response to his performance, Vijay secured the perfect average score, matching the judges’ score of 8.5, and won the episode.

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Who is Vijay Poriya, stand-up comedian who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 featuring Varun Dhawan