Who is Vijay Poriya, stand-up comedian who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 featuring Varun Dhawan

The latest episode of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent 2, featuring Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar, was released exclusively on Netflix on September 4. Notably, stand-up comedian Vijay Poriya appeared as a contestant and emerged as the winner after securing a perfect score.

India's Got Latent 2 has been making headlines ever since its comeback this year, thanks to its viral moments, unfiltered performances and unique scoring format. Let us tell you more about Vijay Poriya.

Who is Vijay Poriya?

Vijay Poriya has caught the attention of viewers after appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2. The stand-up comedian won Rs 1 lakh on the show, making his appearance one of the talking points from the latest episode.

For the unversed, Vijay Poriya is a stand-up comedian who regularly performs at stand-up comedy shows in Gujarat.

Vijay Poriya on India's Got Latent 2

On India's Got Latent 2, Vijay Poriya performed a stand-up comedy act centred on dogs. His performance received a mixed response. However, towards the end of his act, he secured a perfect average score that matched the judges' score of 8.5.

At the time of writing, Vijay Poriya has 963 followers on Instagram. The details about his early life and personal background remain limited. However, according to the available information, he is from Ahmedabad and regularly shares videos of his stand-up comedy on Instagram under the handle @vijays_the_name.

Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr appear on India's Got Latent Season 2

The special episode promises entertaining performances and plenty of unpredictable moments. The guest panellists include Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar, alongside Samay Raina.

Netflix India on Thursday announced the streaming details of the special episode, writing, "Life’s too short to argue just say and move on. Watch this exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent, out tomorrow, only on Netflix! (sic)."

About the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent 2

It must be noted that the upcoming episode of Samay Raina’s comedy talent show, India’s Got Latent 2, will feature Rakhi Sawant and will be released on Sunday, September 6, simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.

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