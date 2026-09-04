Maxton Hall Season 3 release date, teaser out; new poster featuring Ruby and James revealed

The release date for the third and final season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us has finally been announced. This marks the third and final season in the Maxton Hall franchise. The first look from the series, featuring the lead stars has also been released.

What is the release date of Maxton Hall Season 3?

The much-awaited chapter of Ruby and James' story will premiere on December 9, 2026. Fans will also get their first look at Season 3 with a new reveal. The teaser for the third season has also been released.

In the comment section, fans of the show wrote, "Can't wait", "Yasss!!! Finally ima binge watch this in one night!!!!", "Damian Hardung!! My love! #damianhardung". Other fans filled the comment box with red heart and love-struck eye emojis, expressing their excitement for Maxton Hall Season 3.

What will be the story of Maxton Hall Season 3?

The new season picks up with Ruby facing a major setback. She has been suspended from Maxton Hall College, putting her Oxford dream at risk. But she is not ready to give up. Along with James, she sets out to prove her innocence.

As the two get closer to the truth, things become even more complicated. Their relationships will be tested, while secrets from the past begin to surface. Ruby and James will also have to figure out if their love can survive everything coming their way.

All you need to know about Maxton Hall Season 3

Harriet Herbig-Matten returns as Ruby, with Damian Hardung reprising his role as James. Sonja Weißer, Eidin Jalali, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Govinda Gabriel, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, Eli Riccardi and Dagny Dewath are also part of the returning cast.

Martin Schreier is back as director for the final season. Ceylan Yildirim, Markus Brunnemann and Eike Adler serve as executive producers. Sandra Stöckmann and Ceylan Yildirim are the head writers, with Catharina Junk, Marlene Melchior and Aylin Kockler also joining the writing team. Valentin Debler serves as producer. The series was supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

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