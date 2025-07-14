Special Ops 2 to Kuberaa, a look at OTT releases of the week Last week, several films like 'Aap Jaisa Koi', 'Narivetta' and 'Four Years Later'. Now this week, from July 14 to July 20, many interesting films and series are going to knock on OTT. Let's have a look at the list here.

'Saiyaara' is releasing in theatres this week, with which AhAan Pandey and Aneet Padda are making their debut. Then there is also Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' and Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great'. But if you do not feel like going to the theatre, then there are several films and series that will be released on OTT this week. Let's see this week's list

Sakamoto Days Season 1 (Part 2)

The week is starting with this animation series. This week, the second part of the first season of this series is coming. Let us tell you that this is an animation series and will be released on Netflix on July 14.

Special Ops 2

The second season of the popular series 'Special Ops' was to be released last week and the date was July 11. But it could not be released on the scheduled date. But this week, this series is coming to entertain you. Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh. 'Special Ops 2' will stream on JioHotstar from July 18.

Kuberaa

The film 'Kuberaa' starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Nagarjuna was released in theatres on June 20. Now the audience can watch it on OTT. This film is now going to knock on the digital platform. It can be seen on Prime Video from July 18.

The Bhootnii

Bollywood horror film 'The Bhootnii' starring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari was released in theatres on May 1. Now this film is also coming on the digital platform. This film can be seen on ZEE5 from July 18.

These films and shows will also knock

Apart from this, the Korean thriller film 'The Wall to Wall' will also be released this week. It can be seen on Netflix from July 18. Apart from this, Star 'Streak-Strange New World' Season 3 will also be released. It can be seen on JioHotstar. The action and adventure film 'Bhairavam' is coming on ZEE5. Apart from this, Veer Das's standup show is also coming. It will be released on Netflix on July 18.

