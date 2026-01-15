Agatha Christie's Seven Dials on Netflix: Release date, episode list, cast, and trailer The murder mystery show, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, is now streaming on Netflix. Read on to know about its release date, trailer, cast, and episode details.

New Delhi:

The murder mystery series Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, adapted from the novel The Seven Dials Mystery by the Queen of Crime, has started streaming on Netflix. The three-part series is written by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and stars Corey Mylchreest, Edward Bluemel, Nabhaan Rizwan, and others in key roles.

If you enjoy murder mystery shows, this series is perfect for you. Read on to know more about its release date, plot, and cast.

Seven Dials Netflix release date and episode details (2026)

The show, titled Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, premiered on Netflix on Thursday, January 15, 2026. It consists of three episodes, each ranging from 53 to 56 minutes. Take a look at the episode titles below.

Episode 1 - Bundle of Love

Episode 2 - Battle Commences

Episode 3 - The Finger Points

Seven Dials Netflix: What is the Agatha Christie series about?

The story of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is set in 1925, where a prank at a country house party turns deadly. Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, sets out to investigate the murder with the help of Lady Caterham, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and Superintendent Battle, played by Martin Freeman, uncovering a chilling mystery that changes her life forever.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer

The trailer of this Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials was released on January 6, 2026. YouTube logline reads, "In this timeless mystery by the re-invented Queen of Crime, a fearless young aristocrat ‘Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent’ investigates the murder of her love interest in her family home. Across 3 episodes, expect the unexpected as well as twists and turns as Bundle races to find the killer - time is running out (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

Seven Dials Netflix cast: Who’s playing whom

The show features an ensemble cast that includes:

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent

Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham

Martin Freeman as Battle

Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade

Edward Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger

Nabhaan Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux

