Is Waiting Hai streaming on OTT? Know when and where to watch Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora's series

Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora's new series Waiting Hai has arrived on OTT. The Hindi crime comedy drama series revolves around the Tatkal railway ticketing system and a scam that grows into a much bigger racket. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the series premiered on September 16, 2026. From cast, OTT platform to plot, here's all you need to know about the new show.

Where to watch Waiting Hai on OTT?

Waiting Hai stars Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora in the lead roles. Divyenndu plays Sugam Mishra, a newly joined Railway Police officer, while Bhuvan plays Afroz Hamsa, a computer expert who finds a way to exploit the railway ticket booking system.

Waiting Hai is streaming from September 16 on MX Player by Prime Video. The series is available to watch in Hindi. The first season has seven episodes.

Waiting Hai: Cast details

Apart from Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora, the series features Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Sunita Rajwar and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. To know more about the plot, watch the trailer below:

What is Waiting Hai about?

The series follows Sugam Mishra, who joins the Railway Police and begins noticing unusual activity around Tatkal ticket bookings. At the same time, Afroz Hamsa develops software that can help users get confirmed railway tickets by exploiting loopholes in the booking system.

The official synopsis of the series available on MX Player reads, "A story of the world's largest railway ticketing scam, Tatkal follows two youth on the opposite end of the law. Afroz Hamza, the mastermind, is chased by cop Sugam Mishra, who is determined to bring the entire racket down."

Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora's work front

On the work front, Divyenndu Sharma was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, where he played Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.

On the other hand, Bhuvan Arora was last seen in Janaawar: The Beast Within, where he played the role of SI Hemant Kumar. Before this, he featured in Prime Video's Dupahiya alongside Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava and Shivani Raghuvanshi. He is best known for his roles in films and shows like Farzi, Dedh Ishqiya, Tevar and Dupahiya.

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