The Bluff trailer out: Priyanka Chopra shines as Bloody Mary, fights fiercely as pirate to protect her family The makers released the official trailer of Priyanka Chopra's pirate adventure film, The Bluff, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Along with the trailer, they also announced the film's release date.

The official trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s first pirate drama film, The Bluff, was released online on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the movie also stars Karl Urban in a lead role. The first look images of Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban from the pirate adventure thriller were revealed on January 8, 2026.

In the trailer, Priyanka Chopra is seen portraying Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a strong pirate queen, who fights to protect her family. The film focuses on survival, power struggles, and thrilling action, offering a darker take on pirate stories.

The Bluff trailer is out now

YouTube's logline reads, "This only ends with the sand soaked in blood #TheBluffOnPrime, New Movie, Feb 25 (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

The Bluff release date

Along with the trailer, the makers also revealed the film’s release date. Viewers will be able to watch The Bluff on Prime Video starting February 25, 2026.

