Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff out; actress turns Bloody Mary in her first pirate film

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her debut in a pirate adventure film, The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. The first look images were unveiled by Esquire magazine and shared by Chopra on her social media handles. In the pictures, the Citadel actress is seen in a fierce avatar as the pirate Bloody Mary.

The movie is directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by several producers, notably The Russo Brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Disco, Angela Russo Ostot, and others.

Priyanka Chopra as Bloody Mary in The Bluff

In the first look pictures, Priyanka was seen in a dark fitted pirate outfit, leaping mid-air with a weapon, attacking Karl Urban’s character. On the other hand, Karl Urban was seen blocking her with a sword while wearing a long, dark, period-style coat. Sharing the first look images as Bloody Mary, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo (sic)." Take a look:

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, took to his Instagram handle to give a shout-out to her first look as Bloody Mary from her debut pirate film. He wrote, "Can't wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @NICKJONAS)Screengrab taken from Nick Jonas's Instagram story.

The Bluff: Release date and cast

Notably, the pirate adventure film The Bluff is set to be released on February 25, 2026, and viewers will be able to stream it on the Amazon Prime Video platform. Besides Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, the film features Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in the pivotal roles.

