The Early Spring Season 2 confirmed; will the original cast return in the Chinese drama?

The Early Spring is all set to get a second season. On September 16, Youku announced its 2027 lineup and revealed Midsummer Clear Skies, currently listed as the literal title, as the next chapter of the popular Chinese drama.

The Early Spring Season 2 confirmed

The story of The Early Spring is set to continue with a new follow-up series. The announcement also confirmed that the main creative team behind The Early Spring will return. In case you are wondering about the original star cast, they may not return. A concept poster was released alongside the news. It is currently titled Midsummer Clear Skies. Take a look:

The update quickly caught the attention of fans. The official character accounts for Luan Nian and Shang Zhitao, played by Jing Bo Ran and Sun Qian, also posted about the announcement. Many viewers expressed their excitement, with several saying they were "looking forward to Jing Bo Ran and Sun Qian teaming up again."

However, details about the new series are still under wraps. Youku has not revealed its storyline, cast or release date yet. It is also unclear whether Jing Bo Ran and Sun Qian will return to play their characters.

What is The Early Spring about?

The Early Spring is directed by Chiang Chi-cheng and written and produced by Gao Xiao-xian. The series stars Jing Bo Ran and Sun Qian as Luan Nian and Shang Zhitao.

The story follows Luan Nian, a successful creative executive, and Shang Zhitao, an ambitious newcomer who enters his professional world. Their equation gradually develops into a complicated romance.

The two characters navigate their careers, personal differences and the challenges of balancing their relationship with their ambitions. The drama explores themes of love, conflict, change and personal growth.

When to watch The Early Spring?

The Early Spring premiered on August 26 and consists of 24 episodes. It has also found an audience globally through Netflix. The Early Spring ranked second on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English shows from September 7 to 13 and remained on the list for three consecutive weeks. It also trended across the Americas, Africa and Asia.

Meanwhile, for Indian viewers, Episode 22 arrived on Netflix later than its usual 9:30 am IST slot, dropping at around 9:30 pm instead. Episode 23 and Episode 24 of The Early Spring have also been released now.

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