The Great Indian Kapil Show S5 to stream soon on Netflix, here's how internet users are reacting

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is set to return with its fifth season on Netflix. The streaming giant made the announcement on Wednesday through a video featuring the show's popular comedy gang.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the new season will start streaming on Netflix from September 26, 2026. The announcement has already caught viewers' attention, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions to the upcoming season.

As the show is set to stream soon, here's a look at how internet users are reacting, along with details about the cast and crew.

Internet users react to The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

Soon after Netflix announced the fifth season, several social media users reacted to the news. While some fans expressed excitement about Kapil Sharma's return, others shared their expectations for the new season.

One Instagram user commented, "Eagerly waiting for it (sic)." Another commented, "Finally wait is over Season 5 yaayyy! The OG IS BACK! @kapilsharma make sure you dont hold back!! Lets goooooo!! Kill it (sic)." Several others also welcomed the announcement and said they were looking forward to watching the new episodes.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5?

The fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on September 26, 2026, on Netflix from 8 pm onwards. The makers are yet to reveal the complete release schedule and other details about the upcoming episodes.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5: Cast

As shown in the announcement video, the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Kapil Sharma. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will return as judges.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: A look at the show's release timeline

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 aired on March 30, 2024, with the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as the first guests. Season 2 premiered in September 2024, followed by Season 3 in June 2025 and Season 4 in December 2025.

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The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 gets a release date; know when and where to watch