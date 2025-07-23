Saiyaara OTT update: Platform locked in, date still under wraps Saiyaara’s OTT platform is finally confirmed—but the release date is still under wraps. Here’s everything we know so far about its digital premiere.

New Delhi:

Debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda starrer 'Saiyaara' has created a buzz. The name of this film is on everyone's lips at this time and the magic of Mohit Suri's love story is on people's minds. The film has won the hearts of the people with its explosive earnings at the box office as well. This film is getting a lot of love from the audience. The film has been able to make and break several records in just 5 days of its release. Meanwhile, let's know about its OTT release here.

Where to watch Ahaan Pandey's ‘Saiyaara’?

‘Saiyaara’ has achieved this feat with just 8000 screenings, which is less than half the usual number for films of this scale. Despite limited shows, many theatres in key cities recorded houseful shows. This romantic drama has emerged as one of the biggest opening films of this year. Now the eagerly awaited film for its OTT debut is increasing. OTT giant, Netflix, has the digital rights of ‘Saiyaara’.

Although there is no confirmation of the release date yet, it is expected that ‘Saiyaara’ will be released on OTT after about 2 months. Usually other Bollywood films also take the same amount of time. Apart from acting and story, the soundtrack of 'Saiyaara' has also increased its popularity, especially among the young generation.

‘Saiyaara’ collection

'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, has made a great collection of Rs 132.93 crores in India within 5 days. Ahaan has left a deep impression on the minds of the people with his first film itself. Director Mohit Suri, famous for Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, has now given the biggest opening of his career. ‘Saiyaara’s first day collection of Rs 21 crore has surpassed his previous best films Ek Villain (Rs 16.70 crore), Murder 2 (Rs 6.95 crore) and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.10 crore).

