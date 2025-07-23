Saiyaara Day 5 Collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film beats Aashiqui 2 at box office 'Saiyaara' stars new actors like Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, who are doing wonders at the box office. This film has left behind 'Kesari 2' and 'Jaat' in terms of worldwide collection on the 5th day. Know how much 'Saiyaara' collected on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

The film 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri is making a lot of money at the box office. This film joined the 100 crore club on the fourth day itself. Know, how many crores of rupees this film has deposited in its account on Tuesday i.e. on the 5th day. Also, 'Saiyaara' has left behind 'Kesari 2' and 'Jaat' in terms of worldwide collection. Now it is eyeing to leave behind the collection of the film 'Sky Force'. Moreover, Mohit Suri's film has broken the record of his old film Aashiqui 2.

The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor has earned Rs 108 crore, with a gross of Rs 128 crore in India. Aneet and Ahaan's film earned that money in just four days.

'Saiyaara' overtakes 'Kesari 2' in worldwide collection

In just five days, 'Saiyaara' has left behind several films in terms of worldwide collection. 'Kesari 2' had a total collection of Rs 144.35 crore worldwide, while 'Saiyaara' crossed this collection on the 5th day. 'Saiyaara' has collected Rs 148.98 crore worldwide. Similarly, 'Saiyaara' has also surpassed 'Jaat' and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' in terms of worldwide collection. 'Jaat' had earned Rs 119.24 crore worldwide and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' had collected Rs 90.78 crore worldwide.

5th day collection of 'Saiyaara' in India

As far as the collection of 'Saiyaara' in India is concerned, according to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 25 crore on day 5. At the same time, its total collection has also reached Rs 132.38 crore in India. On the first day, the film opened its account with Rs 21.5 crore. On the second day, it collected Rs 26 crore, on the third day Rs 35.75 crore and on the fourth day Rs 24 crore.

Budget recovered and preparations to enter the 150 crore club

The way the film 'Saiyaara' is collecting at the box office, it seems that by the weekend it will cross the Rs 150 crore collection mark. The film has also recovered its budget in a few days. In some media reports, the budget of 'Saiyaara' is being said to be around Rs 60 crore.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta breaks down in tears, alleges harassment at home, seeks help | Video