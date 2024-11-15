Rana Daggubati unveils trailer of his 'unfiltered, unscripted and unforgettable' chat show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Rana Daggubati's chat show will premiere on November 23.

Rana Daggubati is all set to embark on a new journey as he is all set to host a chat show named after him. The upcoming show will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, starting November 23. Titled The Rana Daggubati Show, the show will feature an array of celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Sree Leela and Ram Gopal Varma among others. The show will have a total of eight episodes.

Expressing his excitement, Rana said, ''The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show. My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that's what makes our conversations and the time we spend engaged in commonly shared hobbies so much more fun and natural."

''It's a one-of-a-kind hangout spot where celebrities can feel right at home and truly be their candid and authentic selves. In the show, just as in our day-to-day lives, we're absorbed in creative collaborations, reminiscing memories over a cup of coffee or munching our favourite food, cracking jokes, and delving into the back stories behind some of the most memorable moments in our respective careers--that maybe only a handful of people in the world would know,'' he added.

Apart from this, Rana Daggubati has several big projects in his kitty including Rana Naidu 2, an untitled project with Kriti Kharbanda and a film with Mrunal Thakur and Trisha Krishnan titled Vishwambara. He will also star in Prasanth Varma's directorial Jai Hanuman, which is currently in pre-productions stage.

