Diljit Dosanjh gets notice ahead of Hyderabad concert: 'No songs on drug, alcohol and violence'

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently in India for his Dil-Luminati tour, has received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of his concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15. In the notice, the Punjabi singer has been asked not to sing songs promoting drugs, alcohol or violence. This directive follows a representation from Chandigarh's Panditrao Dharenavar, who provided video evidence of Diljit performing songs recently, promoting drugs, alcohol and violence. The notice has also warned him not to 'use children' during his show.

The Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens of Ranga Reddy district issued the order following a representation submitted by Dharenavar. The notice also asked Diljit that children under 13 should not be exposed to sound levels above 120 dB. Therefore, children should not be used on stage during your live show where peak sound pressure level is above 120db,” the notice said.

Upcoming concert of Dil-Luminati in India

After New Delhi, Diljit will be performing in several other cities in India on his Dil-Luminati tour. On November 3, Diljit performed in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the tickets of which sold out within minutes. He will next perform in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024.

Two days later, he will be seen in Ahmedabad and on November 22 in Lucknow. On November 24 and 30, the Udta Punjab singer will perform in Pune and Kolkata respectively. The remaining four concerts will be held in Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati in December month this year. The information about Diljit's concert in India has been taken from Bandsintown portal.

