Ranveer Singh shares unseen pics of wife Deepika on wedding anniversary, calls it 'main Wife Appreciation Day'

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, November 14, 2024. Taking to their respective Instagram handle, the duo wished each other a happy wedding anniversary in special ways. Ranveer shared a series of unseen pictures and videos of his wife and called it the 'main Wife Appreciation Day'. In one of the pictures, Deepika is seen gorging some ice creams.

''Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you,'' Ranveer wrote along with post. Reacting to the post, several fans showered love to their favourite couple in the comment section. One user wrote, ''How cute .. Hanesha khush raho ..#happyanniversary to you both awesome people.'' ''We love you both and baby Dua too Happy Anniversary DeepVeer,'' wrote another.

like he can't breathe without me. how why where i mean what is he even doing?''

On the other hand, making the special occasion extra special, Deepika also shared a cute post on Instagram Story, which talks about her habit of crawling to Ranveer's side of the bed for better sleep.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone's latest Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Ranveer-Deepika recently embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their first child, Dua. On the occasion of Diwali, DeepVeer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name. For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham Again, wherein Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba and Deepika played Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. The film was released on November 1, 2024 on the occasion of Diwali.

