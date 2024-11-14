SRK's Pardes, Kal Ho Naa Ho to re-release this Friday: A look at their original BO business, songs and more

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Pardes was originally released in 1997 while KHNH was released in 2003.

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic films, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Pardes, are set to hit the theatres again this Friday, November 15, 2024. Both the films are still considered cult classics in Hindi cinema, which is the main reason behind the films being re-released in cinemas after public demand. KHNH and Pardes were released in different decades but the magic created by SRK on the big screens with his performances still has lasting impact among the moviegoers and his fans. Below is a detailed comparison between these two films in terms of their original box office figures, popular songs, star cast and more.

Star cast

Both the films were headlined by Shah Rukh Khan but the female lead and supporting cast were completely different. Pardes featured Mahima Chaudhry as the love interest of SRK and Apurva Agnihotri as the second lead in the film. Apart from them, Pardes also starred Alok Nath and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Kal Ho Naa Ho featured Preity Zinta as the female lead and love interest of SRK and Saif Ali Khan. Apart from them, the film also starred Satish Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, and Dara Singh in supporting roles.

Box office comparison

As per Sacnilk, Kal Ho Naa Ho managed to mint Rs 82.05 crore globally, which includes Rs 52.45 crore from India and Rs 29.6 crore from the overseas market. According to Sacnilk, Pardes, which was released in 1997, earned Rs 40.82 worldwide and was declared a superhit. These figures include Rs 34.75 crore from domestic collections and Rs 6.07 crore from overseas.

Songs

Apart from actors' performances and captivating storylines, both these films were also popular for their chartbuster songs. Both Pardes and KHNH have iconic romantic numbers, which are still popular among the youth. Pardes' popular songs include 'Zara Tasveer', 'Meri Mehbooba' and 'Nahin Hona Tha Lekin Ho Gaya' while KHNH has its title track, 'Kuch To Hua Hai', and 'Pretty Woman'.

