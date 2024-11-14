Khesari Lal Yadav, Akanksha Puri's gym video goes viral, fan says 'jio khesari bhaiya'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Puri.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is a star of social media, as his videos trending on Instagram every other day in no time. He is currently in the news for his new song with Punjabi actress Akanksha Puri titled 'Latak Jaiba'. Apart from the song, the duo has captivated the attention of Instagram users as well recently with their videos together. The latest video of Khesari and Akanksha is all over the internet wherein they are seen working out together in the gym. The video is shared by the Punjabi actress on her Instagram and captioned it, ''Humare Style ka Latak Jaiba''.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, netizens began flooding the comment section. However, most of the social media users criticised the two for sharing this type of workout video while some even praised the two actors. One user wrote, ''He Prabhu prema nand, jio khesari bhaiya.'' ''Mujhe to alg hi feeling aa rahi hai,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Kya gym krne ka stayle hai bhaiya.'' Another social media user wrote, ''If you do this, it will soon be like Pawan Singh. It's time, be careful.''

Khesari's work projects

As per IMDb, Khesari Lal Yadav has several projects in his kitty including Shaadi Ho To Aisi, Right, Apradhi, Baapji, Chalo Bhaag Chale, Ab Hoi Prem Yudh, and Avaidh 2.

