Khesari Lal Yadav, Akanksha Puri's gym video goes viral, fan says 'jio khesari bhaiya'

Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
A video featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Puri is doing rounds on social media where the two are seen working out together on their latest track titled 'Latak Jaiba'. Check out netizens' reaction on the video.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 13:24 IST
Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Puri.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Puri.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is a star of social media, as his videos trending on Instagram every other day in no time. He is currently in the news for his new song with Punjabi actress Akanksha Puri titled 'Latak Jaiba'. Apart from the song, the duo has captivated the attention of Instagram users as well recently with their videos together. The latest video of Khesari and Akanksha is all over the internet wherein they are seen working out together in the gym. The video is shared by the Punjabi actress on her Instagram and captioned it, ''Humare Style ka Latak Jaiba''.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, netizens began flooding the comment section. However, most of the social media users criticised the two for sharing this type of workout video while some even praised the two actors. One user wrote, ''He Prabhu prema nand, jio khesari bhaiya.'' ''Mujhe to alg hi feeling aa rahi hai,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Kya gym krne ka stayle hai bhaiya.'' Another social media user wrote, ''If you do this, it will soon be like Pawan Singh. It's time, be careful.''

Khesari's work projects

As per IMDb, Khesari Lal Yadav has several projects in his kitty including Shaadi Ho To Aisi, Right, Apradhi, Baapji, Chalo Bhaag Chale, Ab Hoi Prem Yudh, and Avaidh 2.

Also Read: SRK's Pardes, Kal Ho Naa Ho to re-release this Friday: A look at their original BO business, songs and more

