Eva Longoria reveals she and her family moved out of US due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the recently held US General Elections, revealed that she and her family no longer live in the United States and are splitting time between Spain and Mexico. I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California, it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now," Longoria told Marie Claire.

The actress mentioned the election as one reason for the finality of her conviction. "The shocking part is not that he won...It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place," she said.

Longoria went on to acknowledge that she is "privileged" to be able to make the decision to move away. "I get to escape and go somewhere," she said. "Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Eva currently lives with her husband, Jose Baston, and their son, 6-year-old Santiago, in Mexico and Spain. She often ends up elsewhere in Europe and South America for work but doesn't frequently return to Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a historic political comeback, Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 Presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who got just 226 votes. Donald Trump will sworn in to become the 47th President of the United States in the coming January.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh gets notice ahead of Hyderabad concert: 'No songs on drug, alcohol and violence'