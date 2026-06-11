Priyanka Chopra reviews Maa Behen, lauds 'scene stealer' Madhuri Dixit and 'phenomenon' Triptii Dimri

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra has given a glowing shoutout to Netflix's Maa Behen, calling it a "clever film" and praising its performances and storytelling. The movie, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, was released on June 4. It opened to great reviews.

Priyanka Chopra reviews Maa Behen

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared the poster of Maa Behen and wrote, "Such a clever film. Sharp, funny and so well done." The global star also had special words of appreciation for the cast and filmmaker. Calling Madhuri Dixit her "queen", Priyanka wrote, "My queen @madhuridixitnene, always the scene stealer and the phenomenon @tripti_dimri... what an amazing show and tell!"

She also praised actor and content creator Dharna Durga, adding, "and @dharnaaaaaa I have been such a fan always, and I cannot wait to see what all you unleash upon us." Priyanka went on to applaud the film's honesty and cinematic vision while congratulating the entire team behind the project. "Keep crushing!! And most importantly... so honest and cinematic. @sureshtriveni_ such a beautiful vision. Congratulations to the entire team," she wrote. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA) Priyanka Chopra reviews Maa Behen

Exclusive: Madhuri Dixit spoke about her desi accent in Maa Behen

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Madhuri Dixit spoke about her desi accent in the film. She said, "We (Dharna, Triptii and Madhuri) had to work for it. We had some workshops, we sang a lot of songs. Every day we used to eat samosas after that. But we worked at it. But Suresh (director) had one instruction saying that we are not going to hold you hostage if you say one word different. Because we want the lyrical value of the language. The rhythm of it, in the very cute way it flows. So that's what we kept in mind. And we have not gone very hard on one kind of an accent or something."

While giving an example about it, the actress continued, "I'll give you an example. 'Garmi lagta hai mujhe.' 'Garmi lagta humko.' 'Humko' is such a fuller word. So that's the beauty of that world and the language. So we just tried to bring that in."

To this, director Suresh Triveni added, "Triptii and Dharna were still familiar with that space. But they all did a workshop. All of them did a directive." Adding to that, Madhuri said, "And they did so much that I still think of 'Hamra'. There's a 'Hamra' in the middle of English sentence nowadays for me."

Maa Behen is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also read: Maa Behen Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri's Netflix dark comedy is messy, funny and worth watching