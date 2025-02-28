OTT web series releases this week: Suits LA, Dabba Cartel, Aashram Season 3 and more This week's OTT releases offer a thrilling mix of crime dramas, legal thrillers, and heartfelt romances, featuring titles like Suits LA, Dabba Cartel, Suzhal: The Vortex, and more across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and MX Player.

As February transitions into March, OTT platforms are gearing up to bring a fresh lineup of exciting web series that promise to captivate audiences. From gripping crime dramas to intense legal thrillers and heartfelt romances, here's a look at the most anticipated web series releasing this week across popula

1. Suits LA (JioHotstar) – February 24

The second spin-off of the beloved Suits franchise, Suits LA, follows Ted Black (played by Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor who reinvents himself as a high-profile attorney in Los Angeles. The series dives into Ted’s world of intense courtroom battles and legal maneuvering, all while his past threatens to catch up with him. Fans of Suits will enjoy seeing Gabriel Macht reprise his role as Harvey Specter in a recurring capacity.

2. Dabba Cartel (Netflix) – February 28

A thrilling crime drama, Dabba Cartel follows the lives of five women running a humble dabba business in Mumbai, which takes a dangerous turn when they get involved in the world of organized crime. As their operation grows, so do the risks they face from both the law and their rivals. The series stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sai Tamhankar, among others. Set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, this high-stakes thriller promises unexpected twists and intense drama.

3. Suzhal: The Vortex (Prime Video) – February 28

The highly anticipated second season of Suzhal: The Vortex returns with a chilling murder mystery that shakes a small town in Tamil Nadu. Investigating the murder of an activist lawyer during a grand festival, Sub-Inspector Sakkarai unravels a web of dark secrets and deep-rooted conspiracies. Season 2 continues the suspenseful crime narrative with a stellar cast including Aishwarya Rajesh and Manjima Mohan.

4. Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 (MX Player) – February 27

The saga of Baba Nirala continues in the second part of Aashram Season 3. Bobby Deol returns as the enigmatic Baba Nirala, facing increasing turmoil as his empire crumbles. New power struggles, along with the return of Pammi (played by Aaditi Pohankar), bring fresh challenges in this political crime drama. As the stakes rise, viewers will witness shifting allegiances and a battle for control in the series, which drops on February 27.

5. Love Under Construction (JioHotstar) – February 28

A heartfelt romantic drama, Love Under Construction follows Vinod, a man determined to build his dream home. However, his personal and professional struggles turn his journey into an emotional rollercoaster. This series promises to pull at the heartstrings as Vinod navigates his dreams, relationships, and obstacles.

6. Ziddi Girls (Prime Video) – February 27

Ziddi Girls tells the story of a group of courageous young women at Matilda House College who are determined to challenge societal norms and fight for what they believe in. Set against the backdrop of a historic institution, this drama unfolds as these fearless women take on resistance, fight for their rights, and forge meaningful relationships.

From legal dramas to heartwarming love stories and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this week’s OTT releases are sure to keep viewers glued to their screens. Whether you’re in the mood for intense crime dramas or uplifting romances, the variety in this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Don't miss out on these fresh releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and MX Player.