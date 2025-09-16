New OTT releases this week [September 17-21, 2025]: New movies and web series to stream Looking for what to stream this week? From Aryan Khan’s debut to Hollywood dramas, here’s the full list of new OTT releases [Sept 17–21, 2025].

Several films across different genres, including Jugnuma, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4, and Demon Slayer, are currently running in theatres. But if you're someone looking for movies and series to watch from the comfort of your home, this article is for you.

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases, with a variety of action, drama, and thriller titles hitting streaming platforms. From Aryan Khan’s directorial debut 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' to the Hollywood film Sinners, let’s take a look at the upcoming OTT releases of the week.

OTT releases this week [September 17-21, 2025]

1. Sinners on JioHotstar - September 18

Ryan Coogler's period drama film 'Sinners', which was praised by the audience at the time of its theatrical release, is all set to hit the OTT screens this week. The film stars Michael B Jordan, Miles Caton and Saul Williams in the lead roles. According to details available on the JioHotstar application, the English language film will be released on September 18, 2025.

2. The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix - September 18

The much-anticipated series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi and others will be released on OTT giant Netflix on September 18. This series marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

3. House Mates on Zee 5 - September 19

The comedy film 'House Mates' has an impressive IMDb rating of 9.3. The Tamil-language film is directed by Rajavel and T Rajavel. It features Darshan, Kaali Venkat and Dheena in the lead roles. The movie will be made available to stream on the ZEE 5 platform from September 19.

4. Swiped on JioHotstar - September 19

The biopic drama film 'Swiped' featuring Lily James, Pierson Fode, and Dan Stevens is going to hit the digital screens of JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and has an IMDb rating of 6.3.

Lily James stars in Swiped, a biopic drama releasing on JioHotstar this week.

5. 28 Years Later on Netflix US - September 20

The zombie horror thriller film '28 Years Later' starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes will be made available to stream on OTT platform Netflix US on September 20, 2025. The movie was directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. Notably, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.7.

6. Forever on ETV Win - September 21

Vishwanathan Ramachandran's film 'Forever' is going to be released on the ETV Win platform on September 21, 2025. The short drama film features Abhiram, Deva and Yashila J in the lead roles.

The Telugu-language film is written by Ramachandran Vishwanathan. The music of the film is composed by Praveen Sriram.

