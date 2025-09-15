'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' seems like a breather from Koffee With Karan | Trailer out now The trailer of Bollywood actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new talk show, 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle', has been released. Seems like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen as guests in the first episode.

A new celebrity chat show, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', will premiere on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, which will be hosted by two famous Bollywood actresses, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. Now the trailer of this show has been released on Monday, which gives a glimpse of several guest duos making a splash on the show.

The major fanfare seems to be around two superstars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, who can be the first pair on Kajol and Twinkle's chat show.

Aamir kisses Salman on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

In the trailer of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', a glimpse of many guests is seen. But the pair of Aamir-Salman caught the most attention. In the video, Kajol asks how the Dabangg actor would promote her show. In response to this, Salman says, 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars.' Everyone laughs upon hearing this. Both Khans can be seen having a lot of fun in the show. Not only this, at the end of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', Aamir kisses Salman on the cheek.

Celebrity pairs who'll feature on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar Chunky Panday and Govinda

Watch the trailer here:

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle release date

The talk show that seems like a breather from Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, which has lost its charm in the past several seasons, will be released on Prime Video. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will begin from September 25 in over 240 countries, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

