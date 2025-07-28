New OTT releases this week [28 July-3 August 2025]: From romance to reality Thrillers, dramas, comedies and more — this week’s OTT drops are packed with entertainment. Find out what’s new and where to stream it!

With the last week of July and the beginning of August, OTT platforms are ready to give a lot of entertainment to the audience. This week, one after the other thrillers, family dramas, reality shows and reboot series are coming for streaming. New films and web series, which cover different genres, are releasing this week.

This week has something stored for everyone. From a hopeless romantic film to a relationship-based reality show, several OTT releases are gearing up for their release. Let us tell you about the complete list.

This week’s new OTT releases

1. Adda Extreme Battle

Elvish Yadav's show 'Adda Extreme Battle' is releasing on Jio Hotstar on July 28. Here, 15 popular reality stars and influencers will be ready to risk their lives to beat each other. Every episode will feature new tasks, teamwork and cheating.

2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The second season of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is knocking on Jio Hotstar on July 29 with the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. The new season, which is releasing on the 25th anniversary of this show of Balaji Telefilms, will feature new characters along with the old characters.

3. Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 1. The film, having comedy and suspense, both, did well at the box office and earned Rs 300 crore globally.

5. Bakaiti

The series 'Bakaiti', which is going to be released on ZEE5 on August 1, is a sweet and heart-touching story of a small village, in which a newlywed couple tries to balance their family relationships and responsibilities.

6. My Oxford Year

On August 1 itself, 'My Oxford Year' on Netflix will show the journey of romance and self-discovery, where the life of an American girl changes completely with the beginning of a love story at Oxford University. The OTT film features Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in lead roles.

7. Thammudu

The Telugu thriller 'Thammudu' on Netflix shows the emotional story of a brother and sister combined with action. This film is also releasing on August 1.

8. Pati Patni Aur Panga

On August 2, 7 celebrity couples are going to reveal the truth of their relationships in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. With hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Farooqui, the truth of relationships will be seen swinging between laughter, anger and love in every episode.

9. Other significant releases

Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller 'Black Bag' is streaming on Jio Hotstar from July 28, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in the lead roles. On the other hand, 'WWE: Unreal' on Netflix on July 29 will take viewers behind the scenes and show how this high-octane wrestling show is produced week by week. On the other hand, 'Twisted Metal 2' on Sony Liv on August 1 will begin a series of deadly car-battles and new feuds, in which the main characters become part of a mysterious tournament.

