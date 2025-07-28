Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra beat the odds to win Laughter Chefs Season 2 Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav just cooked up a victory! Here’s how the fan-favourite duo clinched the Laughter Chefs Season 2 trophy in a sizzling finale.

New Delhi:

The second season of TV's popular cooking show Laughter Chefs concluded on Sunday night with a grand finale. The reality show finally had its winners, for which the audience was eagerly waiting. For the past few days, discussions had intensified about who would become the winner.

Aly Goni–Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra–Elvish Yadav and Rahul Vaidya–Rubina Dilaik were emerging as front-runners, but on Sunday, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra were announced as the winners of Laughter Chefs season 2.

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra win Laughter Chefs Season 2

The grand finale of the second season of Colours TV's popular cooking show Laughter Chefs was aired on July 27. Three teams reached the final round, which included Ankita-Vicky, Ali-Reem and Elvish-Karan. Then all the finalists were given the task of making the last dish, in which the pair of Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra won and became the winners of the second season.

Who were the runner-up teams this season?

Karan-Elvish were chosen as the winners of this show. Along with this, the pair of Aly Goni and Reem Sheikh were the first runners-up of 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2. Several stars were present to make this final memorable. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui also participated in the grand finale, who are coming with their upcoming show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Let us tell you that this show was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh was seen as the judge.

What Elvish Yadav said after the win

After lifting this trophy, famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav wrote on his Instagram account that he did not think that he would get so much love from the audience.

Let us tell you that the first season of Laughter Chefs was won by Aly Goni. The winning amount of the winners has not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: It’s a boy! Vineet Kumar Singh and wife welcome their first child