Nari Nari Naduma Murari on OTT: When and where to watch Sharwanand and Samyuktha Menon's Telugu film online Sharwanand and Samyuktha Menon's film Nari Nari Naduma Murari is now available on OTT after its theatrical run. Here’s where to watch the Telugu film, along with its release date, cast, and box office collections.

New Delhi:

The Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which released in theatres during Pongal week, is now available on OTT platform. The film attracted attention for its unusual release time of 5:49 PM. Those who missed it in theatres can now stream it online.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film stars Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya in the key roles. The movie tells the story of a young man caught between two women in a complicated love triangle while dealing with emotions and important life choices. Read on to know when and where you can stream this film online.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari streaming on OTT

Viewers can stream Nari Nari Naduma Murari on Prime Video. The movie premiered on the platform on February 4, 2026. Announcing this on social media, the official X handle of Prime Video wrote, "love met chaos and chose to arrive on your screens #NaariNaariNadumaMurariOnPrime (sic)."

Nari Nari Naduma Murari trailer and cast details

The official trailer of the film was released on January 11, 2026, and has garnered over 2.5 million views since then. Besides the lead actors Samyuktha, Sharwanand, and Sakshi, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Sree Vishnu, and others.

Watch Nari Nari Naduma Murari trailer below:

Nari Nari Naduma Murari box office collection

In terms of box office collections, Nari Nari Naduma Murari struggled to attract audiences initially, opening with Rs 0.7 crore. However, it saw a growth of 221.43% on its second day, earning Rs 2.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 3, the movie earned Rs 2.35 crore, followed by Rs 2.6 crore on Day 4. In its first week, Nari Nari Naduma Murari managed to collect Rs 14.2 crore.

After 21 days in theatres, the film did a total business of Rs 24.89 crore and later arrived on OTT platforms for a wider audience.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari: Production details

The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banners of AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt Ltd. The music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while the screenplay and direction are handled by Ram Abbaraju.

