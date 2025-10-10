Mirai OTT release date: Teja Sajja's 'superyodha' film has released online? Know here Teja Sajja's action-adventure film Mirai performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now, the film has also hit an OTT platform. Let's find out when and where you can enjoy it.

New Delhi:

Karthik Ghattamaneni's action film Mirai released in theaters on September 12. Starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, the film made record breaking earnings at the box office.

Now afer a sucessful run at cineams, the film has released on OTT. If you haven't seen the film in theatres, now is the time to watch it online.

Mirai is on this OTT Platform

Mirai is streaming on Jio Hotstar starting from today, October 10, in less than a month after its theatrical release. The OTT giant announced this on social media yesterday as its caption read, 'Nine scriptures... Infinite power, a great warrior to protect the universe... #Mirai, India's very own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10th. #Mirai on JioHotstar.'

The film is available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Jio Hotstar.

About the film Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad for People Media Factory. It stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika. The film tells the story of Vedha, who grew up believing he was abandoned. Thanks to Vibha, he discovers the truth about his past. You'll have to watch the film to find out what twists lie ahead.

Mirai box office performance

Released on September 12th, the film faced stiff competition from big releases like Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG and Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite all the Dharmas film grossed grossed over Rs 92 crore in India. It's worldwide collection is Rs 141 crore.

Mirai review

India TV's review reads, 'Mirai is not merely an entertainer; it is a cultural experience. The ‘Ram’ element is woven deeply into its fabric. The audience connects strongly with the devotion to Lord Rama, his principles, and reverence for Dharma. It is a must-watch for fans of films like HanuMan, Brahmastra, and Kalki. Its appeal transcends age, captivating children, young adults, and older audiences alike.'

Also Read: Param Sundari OTT: Know when and where to watch Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra's romantic-comedy