Param Sundari OTT: Know when and where to watch Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra's romantic-comedy Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film Param Sundari is out on OTT. Read further to know their digital details.

Tushar Jalota's romantic-comedy Param Sundari was released in theaters on August 29. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Now it is has hit OTT but is currently available only at rent. But the film will soon be available for all subscribers for free. Let's know when.

Which OTT platforms has Param Sundari released on?

Param Sundari can be streamed on Prime Video for Rs 349 as a rental. Once rented, it can be watched anytime within 30 days, but must be completed within 48 hours of the start of the film.

However, the film is only available for rental and streaming.

Param Sundari's budget and box office performance

Param Sundari received mixed reviews upon its release. However, its songs became quite popular. According to Sacnilk, the movie grossed Rs 84.26 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, the film was made with a budget was between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore.

Param Sundari received this certificate

The romantic comedy received a U/A certificate upon its theatrical release and has a running time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

What is the story of Param Sundari?

Param Sundari is the story of Param, a rich and dashing Delhi boy and Sundari, a Malayali girl. He searches for his life partner through an AI app and travels to Kerala. There, he meets Sundari. How their love story unfolds is the core plot of Param Sundari

Param Sundari review

India TV review of Param Sundari reads, 'Param Sundari is a beautiful visual and musical experience. The picturesque locations of Kerala, beautiful cinematography, and the use of colours give the film a beautiful look. Overall, the 2-hour and 16-minute-long film is a relaxing and enjoyable experience for fans of romantic comedies. If you appreciate light-hearted stories and the classic Bollywood romance formula, Param Sundari is worth watching and recommended for those seeking a feel-good film.'

