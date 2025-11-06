Maxton Hall Season 2: Release date, time in India, and how the three-part drop works The Oxford drama continues! Ruby and James return in Maxton Hall Season 2, streaming on Prime Video in three parts. Here’s when each episode drops in India and what to expect from the new season’s twists, heartbreaks, and romance.

Maxton Hall's first season was loved by OTT audiences back in 2024. The show was applauded by the younger generation for its enemy-turned-lovers theme.

Now Prime Video's show is returning with its second season, and it is no less than a feast for romance genre lovers. The show featuring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung in lead roles will be out few hours. But before that, do you know that the Maxton Hall season 2 will be released in three parts?

Maxton Hall Season 2 episode-wise release schedule

Season 2 of Maxton Hall is being released in three parts. The first three episodes will be out tomorrow, and the finale will be out on November 28. It is significant to note that Maxton Hall season 2 has 6 episodes in total. See the episode release format here:

Episode 1, 2, and 3: November 7

Episode 4: November 14

Episode 5: November 21

Episode 6 (Last): November 28

Maxton Hall Season 2 release time in India

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten starrer Maxton Hall season 2' first three episodes will be out on Prime Video at 12:30 pm.

Maxton Hall Season 2 cast and new characters

Harriet Herbig-Matten will once again be seen as Ruby Bell, while Damian Hardung will reprise his role of James Beaufort. Sonja Weiber is back as Lydia Beaufort, too. Along with them, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang and Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington are from the old cast and characters.

The new cast includes Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann, Basil Eidenbenz as Frederick Ellington, Laura de Boer, Ebra and Gina Henkel.

What is the plot of Maxton Hall Season 2?

The second season will pick up after the season 1 finale, with Ruby and James dealing with a family tragedy and navigating the challenges of their relationship and a potential Oxford scholarship opportunity. Amid all this, the family tragedy and James' father's adamant influence will also be seen.

