Mahavatar Narasimha OTT release date confirmed: When and where to watch Couldn’t catch Mahavatar Narasimha in theatres? The blockbuster animated epic arrives on Netflix this Friday, September 19, 2025, at 12:30 pm.

New Delhi:

The wait for Mahavatar Narasimha's OTT release is finally over! The makers of the movie announced its OTT streaming update on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Ashwin Kumar's animated action epic movie is all set to hit the digital screens of Netflix this week.

Despite being made with a budget of Rs 15 crores, the animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' emerged as one of the blockbuster hits of 2025. Not only did it perform well in India, but it also made a significant impact at the worldwide box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 324.5 crore worldwide, with a net collection of Rs 249.15 crore in India so far. Those who couldn't catch this film on big screens will now have the chance to stream it online. Read on for details about its OTT release date and timings.

Mahavatar Narasimha OTT release date and timings [Confirmed]

On Thursday, Netflix announced the OTT release date and timings for 'Mahavatar Narasimha' through their social media handles. According to the official announcement, the film will be made available for streaming on Netflix this Friday, September 19, 2025 at 12.30 pm. The caption of the post reads, "Bhakti shakti ka roop legi Aa raha hai Mahavatar Narsimha Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

