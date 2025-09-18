Junior OTT release update: When and where to expect the Telugu film online Junior, the Telugu film starring Kireeti Reddy, Genelia and Sreeleela, is gearing up for OTT. Here’s the latest update on its expected streaming release.

The Telugu language film 'Junior', which hit the big screens on July 18, 2025, received praise from the audience at the time of its release. The film also marks the debut of Kireeti Reddy in the entertainment industry. Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

The film is written by Radhakrishna Reddy and Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni. Produced by Rajani Korrapati under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The cinematography of this film is done by KK Senthil Kumar, whereas the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Read further to know about its expected OTT streaming details.

Junior OTT streaming update (speculated)

According to a report by 123Telugu, Aha confirmed that 'Junior' will make its platform debut this Friday, September 19, 2025. Although the makers have not made any official announcement yet, there are also rumours that the movie may be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in a number of languages.

Junior movie: Plot, cast and trailer

The movie revolves around the story of a young man from the village who tries to get away from his controlling father by going to college and getting an internship at a tech company. Besides the lead actors, the film stars Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, V Ravichandran, Sudharani, and Harsha Chemudu in pivotal roles.

The makers of the film dropped the official trailer on July 11, 2025, and it received a good response from the viewers, as it garnered more than eight million views on YouTube channel.

Junior's India and worldwide box office collection

The film 'Junior' failed to mint numbers at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 8.9 crore across India and earned Rs 9.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far. However, its overseas collection was Rs 0.6 crore.

