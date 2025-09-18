The Ba***ds of Bollywood X review: Know what netizens have to say about Aryan Khan's directorial debut The most anticipated drama series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' has finally hit the digital screens on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Read what social media users are saying about Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with the series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which officially dropped on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. For the unversed, the makers hosted a grand premiere night in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by prominent figures from the Bollywood industry.

The action-drama series became available on Netflix at 12.30 pm today, and since its release, social media has been flooded with reactions. Netizens can't stop talking about it. Here’s a look at some of the initial viewer reactions. The series features Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood X review

One Twitter user wrote, "MAD MAD MAD..the first 2 episodes are insane! I don't want this show to end… there should've been at least 10 episodes not just 7. #TheBadsOfBollywood."

Another user praised the first episode of the show, noting that the cameos feel natural and not forced. He added, "now watching #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix. The first episode is so good, it went crazy and is such a fun breezy introduction and meta humour is working properly as well. Plus cameos don't feel forced too. Aryan Khan seem to have cooked. #TheBadsOfBollywood."

One X user praised the music and cinematography of the series, calling it "an enjoyable ride." His tweet reads, "First ten minutes were great! Funny, fast, clever, cheeky Amazing music. Fight cinematography managing to be a spoof as well as impressive. Hilarious scene with goons. This promises to be an enjoyable ride."

Other reactions on Reddit

One Reddit user wrote, "I liked the first episode... From the trailers i thought lakshya was the most boring part but he was actually very interesting... Special appearances were fun... At times it got too meta (jaise joke ko zabardasti kheench rahe ho) but Cautiously optimistic..."

