Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Release date, time, cast and plot Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood is finally here! Check Netflix release date, time, star-studded cast, cameos, and plot of this much-awaited series.

New Delhi:

The wait for the most anticipated OTT series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', is almost over, as Netflix’s show is set to hit digital screens today. With few hours left, fans are already curious about the show’s storyline, cast, cameos, and action-packed drama.

It has been confirmed that the series will be released on September 18, but not many people know the exact release time. In this article, we will tell you when you can watch Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood release date and time on Netflix

The highly anticipated series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Regarding the release time, the team confirmed that the show will start streaming at 12:30 PM IST.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast and characters

The show features a star-studded cast, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. In addition, several stars will make cameo appearances, including Salman Khan, Pooja Dadlani and bodyguard Ravi Singh, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Badshah.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, will make his directorial debut with Netflix’s show. For those unaware, Aryan made his debut as a child artist in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He also voiced the character of Simba in the Hindi version of Disney’s live-action fantasy film 'The Lion King'. According to details available on IMDb, Aryan is also known for his work in 'The Incredibles' and 'Flour Baby'.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood plot: What to expect

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of Aasman Singh (played by Lakshya), a young actor who wants to become a big star. But he gets into trouble after clashing with a famous actor, Ajay Talwar (played by Bobby Deol). As revealed in the official trailer, things get more intense when Aasman falls in love with Ajay’s daughter, Karishma (Sahher Bambba).

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

The makers of the action-drama series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' released the official trailer on September 8, 2025, across social media platforms. Notably, the show is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The trailer has been well-received by viewers, so far, garnering over 54 million views on YouTube.

