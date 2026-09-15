Samay Raina takes dig at NEET paper leak after contestant reveals cancer diagnosis on India's Got Latent

Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent 2 is once again making headlines. In a recent episode, contestant Kartika Jalani opened up about her battle with cancer. Meanwhile, Samay Raina also took a dig at the NEET paper leak controversy. Let’s find out what the comedian said.

The latest bonus episode of India's Got Latent 2 has become a talking point, with several clips going viral on social media. Contestant Kartika Jalani appeared on the show and spoke candidly on stage about her cancer diagnosis. While Kartika was discussing her illness and treatment, Samay Raina took a dig at the NEET paper leak issue. Furthermore, he even snatched the microphone from panellist Deepak Kalal.

Who were the panellists?

The episode hosted by Samay Raina featured panellists Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta, Agul Stanley and Balraj Ghai. After Kartika's performance, Samay began reading her form. One line on the contestant's form read, "My hair is my entire personality."

When Samay asked Kartika about this, she explained that she used to have long hair but now keeps it short. Samay then asked, "If you don't mind me asking, what happened?" Kartika replied, "I was diagnosed with cancer."

Why did Samay snatch the mic from Deepak?

Upon hearing Kartika's words, Samay exclaimed, "Oh no!" and immediately snatched the microphone from Deepak Kalal. It appeared that Samay anticipated that Deepak might make an inappropriate joke about Kartika's cancer.

How Kartika discovered the cancer

The contestant explained that she first noticed a small, painless lump in her body. Initially, she didn't think it was anything serious, but she decided to visit a doctor the very next day. The contestant recounted, "I had developed a small lump; it didn't hurt at all. I thought it was nothing, but I still went to see a doctor the next day." According to Kartika, the doctor initially didn't take her concern seriously, dismissing it by saying, "It's nothing; just go home, there's nothing wrong."

Kartika then directly asked the doctor if the lump could be cancerous, but the doctor brushed off her concerns, citing her young age.

Samay takes a dig at the NEET paper leak

Following this, Samay Raina took a dig at the situation, in his signature dark humour style, by linking it to the NEET paper leak controversy. Looking directly at the camera, he remarked, "That’s why they say, guys—don't let the NEET paper leak, man."

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