Loved Dexter: New Blood? Here are five other serial killer shows across OTT platforms

Crime thrillers are an indulgent fascination to the eyes and mind. Once you start watching an enthralling saga, there’s just no going back. If you loved Dexter: New Blood on Voot Select, here are similar serial killer shows for you to catch up on across Colors Infinity, Netflix India & Amazon Prime Video.

1. Prodigal Son- Colors Infinity

Exclusively airing on Colors Infinity, Prodigal is centered around Malcolm Bright, whose father Dr. Martin Whitly, is the infamous serial killer known as "The Surgeon”. As a child, Malcolm was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Now a profiler working with the New York City Police Department, Malcolm finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons

2. Mindhunter - Netflix

Mindhunter is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). Together, they launched a research project to interview imprisoned serial killers to understand their psychology with the hope of applying this knowledge to solve ongoing cases. The show is full of twists and turns and is one of the most engaging shows right now on Netflix.

3. Bates Motel - Amazon Prime

Bates Motel is established as the prequel to the 1960s movie Psycho – albeit reimagined in a modern setting. Norman Bates has already been established as a disturbing character as an adult in the film and Bates Motel gives viewers a glimpse into his psyche as he was going through his teenage years. His youth was tragic and traumatic, not to mention enveloped in a very strange, almost oedipal relationship with his mother that led to the shattering of his mental health and a better understanding of why he turned into a killer.

4. Hannibal - Amazon Prime

The show circles around Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter. Criminal profiler Will Graham has a unique way of thinking that allows him to empathize with anyone, including psychopaths. But while helping the FBI pursue a particularly complicated serial killer, he decides he could use some help and enlists the psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. The two form a partnership but Lecter harbors a dark secret.

5. The Serpent - Netflix

One of Netflix's latest true-crime series, this British crime drama serial is based on real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered tourists in Thailand in the mid-'70s. He would target young people backpacking through Bangkok, first drugging them, then robbing them of their belongings to steal their passports and identities, and finally killing them. Sobhraj’s girlfriend also helps him in committing these crimes. It is one of those shows that you just can't stop watching. Full of surprises and deep secrets, the show is one fun ride.