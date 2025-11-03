Kiss movie OTT release 2025: When and where to watch Kavin’s hit Tamil love story After a warm theatrical run in September, Kiss is ready for its digital debut. Kavin and Preethi Asrani’s Tamil romance has fans counting days to its OTT release, and the wait won’t be long now. Here’s where and when you’ll be able to watch it.

New Delhi:

Kavin's Tamil romantic movie Kiss is gearing up for its OTT release. For the unversed, the movie released in theatres on September 19, 2025, and it will now stream from November 7, 2025, onwards on ZEE5.

Fan audiences seemed to have been waiting for the OTT release of Kevin, and their wait is nearly at its end now.

What is the story of Kiss movie?

Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Satish Krishnan, Kiss combines love, fantasy, and humor in a quirky storyline. The movie traces the life of a man who develops a strange gift whereby every time he sees a couple kiss, he sees a flash of their future together. What starts off as an amusing turn takes a serious emotional curve of discovery, chaos, and redemption that tests his belief in love and destiny.

Who stars in Kiss Tamil movie?

The film stars Kavin in the lead, opposite Preethi Asrani, playing his love interest. Supporting actors like Sathish, VTV Ganesh, and Motta Rajendran are included to add light-hearted humour and warmth. Chemistry seems to have worked out for the duo of Kavin and Preethi, with audiences welcoming the charm in this fanciful premise.

How was the Kiss box office performance?

Kiss had a steady run at the box office, mainly in the urban areas of Tamil Nadu. Made on a tight budget, the film grossed more than Rs 12 crore worldwide and became a sleeper hit among the youth. Critics found the new concept entertaining and full of sincere performances, but a few critics felt it lagged in the second half.

Where can you watch Kiss movie online?

With its OTT premiere on ZEE5 from 7 November 2025, Kiss is supposed to reach more eyeballs, particularly those fans who missed out when the film was released in theatres. For Kavin, whose earlier works like Dada fetched him critical acclaim, this film is another effort in treading unconventional love stories in Tamil cinema.

Also Read: 7 OTT thrillers that’ll keep you guessing till the last scene