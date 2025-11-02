7 OTT thrillers that’ll keep you guessing till the last scene From psychological thrillers to mystery dramas, let's have a look at seven titles promising suspense, sharp writing and performances which will make you sit at the edge of your seats till the final scene.

New Delhi:

If one enjoys those films that twist your brain and keep you glued to the screen until the credits roll, OTT platforms are doling out quite a number of engrossing stories.

From psychological thrillers to mystery dramas, these seven titles promise suspense, sharp writing, and performances which linger long after the final scene.

1. Drishyam (Netflix)

Not many thrillers become relevant years later, but Drishyam is still a masterclass in storytelling. And with Ajay Devgn as a man determined to protect his family after he commits a crime, the film's clever narrative and unpredictable climax make the movie one of Indian cinema's finest mysteries.

2. Gone Girl (Prime Video)

Adapted from Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel of the same name, David Fincher's Gone Girl throws audiences head-first into the dark psyche of marriage, deception, and psychological manipulation. The outstanding performance by Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne becomes chillingly captivating, while Ben Affleck portrays the husband entangled in the web of suspicion.

3. Andhadhun (Netflix)

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun keeps them engrossed with its dark humor and back-to-back surprises. Ayushmann Khurrana, playing the role of a blind pianist in a murder plot, does it intelligently and unpredictably, making this one of the most talked-about Indian thrillers in recent years.

4. The Invisible Guest (Netflix)

This Spanish thriller (original title, Contratiempo) is a tightly woven story of a businessman who finds himself accused of murder. Every twist in the story turned the truth upside down, and the result is an ending that few will anticipate. It possesses a real sharp pace and immense psychological depth.

5. Kaun? (ZEE5)

Before OTT became a fad, it was Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun? that set the bar for confined-space thrillers. With Urmila Matondkar's eerie performance and Manoj Bajpayee's unpredictable energy, this is one atmospheric slow-burning film that keeps you second-guessing every motive.

6. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Netflix)

Another Fincher gem, this adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander as they uncover dark family secrets. It's stylish, brutal, and haunting-the kind of thriller that grips you from the first frame.

7. Talvar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Loosely based on the real-life case of Aarushi Talwar, Talvar is a multilayered look at crime, investigation, and perception. This film by Meghna Gulzar and written by Vishal Bhardwaj presents various truths to make the audience wonder what really happened. Each of these films has something over and above suspense: they challenge viewers to think, interpret, and question. Perfect for a weekend binge when you crave stories that keep you guessing right till the end.

