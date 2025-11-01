OTT releases in November 2025: What’s new on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar The November 2025 OTT calendar is bursting with global premieres and home-grown hits. From Stranger Things 5 and Delhi Crime 3 to The Family Man 3 and Jurassic World Rebirth, streaming platforms are serving every mood — crime, comedy, romance and festive drama.

The OTT calendar for November is packed with a wide mix of genres and global releases, promising something for every kind of viewer. From long-awaited sequels and crime dramas to heartwarming family tales and festive comedies, streaming platforms are bringing a loaded lineup this month.

The streaming platform Netflix leads the charge with titles like Delhi Crime Season 3, Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, and Baramulla, while Prime Video gears up with The Family Man Season 3 and Maxton Hall 2. Films like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Jurassic World Rebirth are all set to be released on the JioHotstar platform. Let's take a look at what November has in store for you.

Netflix November 2025 releases

1. My Sister's Husband

Release date - Nov 3

The television drama, My Sister's Husband, is the first sinetron that will be released on Netflix. Directed by Hanung Bramantyo and Sanjeev Ram Kishan, My Sister's Husband will be made available to stream from November 3. It features Deva Mahendra, Tatjana Saphira, Nicole Parham, Ayu Dyah Pasha, Imran Ismail, Shan Ryadi and others in key roles.

2. The Bad Guys Breaking In

Release date - Nov 6

The upcoming animated series, The Bad Guys: Breaking In, is a prequel series to the DreamWorks Animation hit, The Bad Guys. The family series will hit Netflix screens on November 6, 2025. The star cast, who voiced the characters, includes Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mallory Low, Zehra Fazal, Patton Oswalt, and Kate Mulgrew.

3. Baramulla

Release date - Nov 7

Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial Baramulla is a Hindi horror thriller film which investigates the child kidnapping mystery in the Kashmir valley. It features Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbi, Arista Mehta, Rohaan Singh, and Ashwini Koul in the lead roles. The film is set to be released on November 7, 2025.

4. Frankenstein

Release date - November 7

Frankenstein is a psychological drama film starring Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz and others in the lead roles. Guillermo del Toro's directorial will hit the digital screens on November 7, 2025.

5. Delhi Crime Season 3

Release date - November 13

The most anticipated third season of Delhi Crime, featuring Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, will be made available to stream on Netflix from November 13, 2025. This season will uncover the truck linked to the disappeared girls. Besides Shefali Shah, the star cast includes Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, Anshumaan and others in key roles.

6. Last Samurai Standing

Release date - November 13

The Japanese period drama series Last Samurai Standing will be made available on Netflix this November 13, 2025. Junichi Okada is the lead actor, producer, and action choreographer of the show. Apart from Junichi, the star cast includes Riho Yoshioka, Yumi Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Hiroshi Tamaki, and others in key roles.

7. The Big C

Release date - November 14

Created by Darlene Hunt, the drama show, The Big C, will be released on Netflix on November 14, 2025. It features Laura Linney, Oliver Platt, Gabriel Basso, John Benjamin Hickey, and Gabourey Sidibe in key roles.

8. Dining with the Kapoors

Release date - November 21

The upcoming family documentary, Dining with the Kapoors, featuring the Bollywood Kapoor family, will hit the screens on November 21, 2025. The film will feature members from the Kapoor family, including Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima, Randhir Kapoor and others.

9. Jingle Bells Heist

Release date - November 26

Jingle Bells Heist is a Netflix original film which features Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells in the lead roles. Michael Fimognari's directorial will be released on November 26, 2025.

10. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1

Release date - November 27

The much-awaited continuation of the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 starring Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, premieres on November 27 on Netflix.

Prime Video November 2025 releases

1. Nice to not meet you

Release date - November 3

Nice to not meet you is an upcoming Korean rom-com series starring Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon and Kim Ji-hoon in the lead roles. The series will hit the OTT screens on November 3 on Prime Video.

2. Tyler Perry's Finding Joy

Release date - November 5

The romantic comedy drama, Tyler Perry's Finding Joy, is written and directed by Tyler Perry. Viewers will be able to stream this film on the Prime Video platform on November 5, 2025. It features Shannon Thornton, Tosin Morohunfola, Brittany S Hall and others in the key roles.

3. Maxton Hall Season 2

Release date - November 7

The second instalment of the romantic drama show, Maxton Hall, will premiere on the Prime Video platform from November 7, 2025, onwards. Besides lead actors Hardung and Herbig-Matten, the Maxton Hall cast includes Sonja Weiber as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer and others in key roles.

4. Playdate

Release date - November 12

The action comedy film, Playdate, featuring Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, will be made available to stream on Prime Video from November 12, 2025, onwards. The film is directed by Luke Greenfield and produced by Luke Greenfield, Mark Fasano, Jeffrey Greenstein, Sean Patrick O Reilly and Jason Benoit.

5. The Family Man Season 3

Release date - November 21

The third season of Manoj Bajpayee's most loved spy thriller series, The Family Man, is going to be released on November 21, 2025. Besides Bajpayee, this season will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha and others in key roles.

JioHotstar November 2025 releases

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release date - November 4

The English language family adventure movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and others, is all set to premiere on November 4 on JioHotstar. Critics have given this movie 7 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

2. All Her Fault

Release date - November 7

The thriller drama series, All Her Fault, featuring Sarah Snook, Sophia Lillis and Dakota Fanning releasing on November 7 on JioHotstar. It is directed by Kate Dennis and Minkie Spiro, and produced by Terry Gould.

3. Jurassic World Rebirth

Release date - November 14

The dinosaur adventure film, Jurassic World Rebirth, featuring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and others, will hit the OTT screens this November 2025. Fans will be able to stream this Hollywood film from November 14, 2025, onwards on the JioHotstar platform.

4. Landman Season 2

Release date - November 17

The second season of the Landman western drama show, Landman, will be released on November 17, 2025. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the show features Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and others in key roles. It will be streamed in English and Hindi.

5. Ziddi Ishq

Release date - November 21

Ziddi Ishq is a romantic thriller show which is directed by Raj Chakraborty and stars Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Barkha Bisht in the lead roles. It will be released on the JioHotstar platform on November 21, 2025.

