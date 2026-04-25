Karan Johar hints about Koffee With Karan season 9, drops new update

New Delhi:

Apart from his films, Karan Johar'S reality show Koffee with Karan has also enjoyed immense popularity. However, the show has also witnessed its fair share of controversies over the years. Nevertheless, fans have been eagerly awaiting a new season of the show for quite some time. Now, Karan Johar has finally confirmed that he will soon be bringing back Season 9.

Along with this announcement, Karan has also shared details regarding the show's release date.

Koffee With Karan season 9 release date

During an interaction with The Week, an audience member asked Karan Johar about the potential return date for Koffee with Karan. Smiling in response, Karan simply said, 'Diwali. Season 9.' This means that the new season of Koffee with Karan will premiere this year around Diwali.

This will mark the ninth season of the show; prior to this, eight seasons of Koffee with Karan have already aired.

About Koffee With Karan

The first season of Koffee with Karan aired in 2004. Since then, eight seasons of the show have been released to date. All of these seasons have been hosted by Karan Johar himself. However, throughout the show's run, there have been several instances that sparked controversy.

These range from Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone making snide remarks about Ranbir Kapoor, to Emraan Hashmi's 'plastic' comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Hardik Pandya also faced severe criticism for comments he made about his dating life on the show, while Alia Bhatt had to endure years of trolling following an incorrect answer during the ‘Rapid Fire’ round.

On the work front

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of Dharma movies like Chand Mera Dil and Naagzila. He will also be soon hosting the second season of the reality show The Traitors and the filmmaker also confirmed that he working on the OTT limited series version of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

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