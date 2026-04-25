Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to return as OTT web series, confirms Karan Johar | Watch

New Delhi:

Back in 2006, when Karan Johar released Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the film's subject matter sparked a massive uproar. At the time, many people criticised the film for normalising infidelity. Some, however, described it as a film ahead of its time, a subject that our country was simply not ready to discuss 20 years ago. The film peeled back the layers of married life and explored the idea that emotional dissatisfaction is often a primary catalyst for infidelity. In the years that followed, audiences came to acknowledge it as a truly exceptional film.

In a recent conversation with The Week, Karan revealed that he is now adapting this film into a long-form series. He stated, 'We are actually turning it into a long-form series. The roots of this film lie in 2006, when it was released and public opinion regarding it was deeply divided. Many people approached me and asked if I was unwell, as they believed, 'How can you justify infidelity?' To that, I replied, 'How can you justify something that has already become such a common occurrence?''

What did Karan Johar reveal?

The filmmaker further said, 'I still recall the day before the film's release, when I was watching it alongside the audience; there was a very traditional couple present. A scene unfolds where Shah Rukh and Rani enter a hotel room. The woman, who had come with her husband, suddenly turned toward him, and her husband calmly remarked, 'This is a dream sequence.' Five minutes later, they realized that it was not a dream sequence, and they promptly rose from their seats and walked out of the theater. That was the moment I realized that, as filmmakers, we exist in a space where the audience offers no opinion on events occurring within their own homes, they simply forget or ignore them. They do not wish to see them depicted on screen either, even if it happens to be their own reality.'

Talks are underway with OTT platform: Karan Johar

Karan Johar revealed that he is currently in talks with a leading OTT platform regarding a long-form web series based on this film. He stated, 'So, it is confirmed that we are producing a series. It will be a long-form show for a specific platform, details of which I cannot disclose to you at this moment. However, I can certainly say that it will be released very soon.'

Deets about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Released in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie featured a star-studded cast led by Shah Rukh Khan as Dev Saran and Rani Mukerji as Maya Talwar. Abhishek Bachchan played Rishi Talwar, while Preity Zinta starred as Rhea Saran. Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher also played key supporting roles.

Set largely in New York, the film stood out for its grand visuals, stylish presentation and emotionally layered storytelling. Its soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy became hugely popular, with songs like Mitwa, Tumhi Dekho Naa and the title track still loved today. At the box office, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna earned around Rs 45 crore net in India and crossed Rs 110 crore worldwide, becoming one of 2006's biggest overseas Bollywood hits.

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