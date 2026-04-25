SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Mexico Comic Con video sparks debate over empty seats | Watch

New Delhi:

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi has landed in the middle of an unexpected online debate after visuals from its panel event at Mexico’s CCXP convention appeared to show several empty seats. The film, which stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, recently began its international promotional campaign at the pop-culture event, but social media users quickly focused on the sparse audience turnout rather than the footage unveiled there.

Varanasi begins global promotions at Mexico Comic Con

According to reports, the Varanasi presentation featured producer SS Karthikeya on stage, while Rajamouli addressed the audience through a pre-recorded video message. During the session, he reportedly spoke about how Mexican culture and the Mayan civilisation influenced elements of Baahubali, while also recalling the worldwide reception of RRR. Attendees were also shown fresh behind-the-scenes material and previously unseen clips from the much-awaited film.

However, the conversation online soon shifted after a photograph from the venue circulated on social media. The image showed noticeable empty seats in the front rows while content was being presented on stage. Several users called the turnout 'embarrassing' and questioned why a Rajamouli project was not drawing stronger interest overseas, especially after the global success of RRR.

Another video clip from the venue also led to speculation, as some viewers claimed people were walking out during the presentation.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Many fans came to the defence of the film and its makers, arguing that the circulating clips did not tell the full story. Some users shared alternative photos showing audience members standing and seated further back, while others pointed out that multiple sessions at the convention reportedly had similar attendance patterns. A few even suggested that people seen moving in the video were simply trying to find their seats rather than leaving the panel.

Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's film eyes 2027 release

Despite the chatter, the event still marked a major promotional step for Varanasi, which is among India’s most anticipated upcoming releases. Directed by Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is described as a time-travel adventure blending mythology, history and science fiction. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran lead the cast. The film is currently slated for release in April 2027.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu pose with choreographer Bosco Martis on Varanasi set; pics go viral