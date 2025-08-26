Kanmattam: How real scandals in Thrissur became gripping Malayalam crime drama on OTT Inspired by real events in Thrissur, Kammattam is a Malayalam crime thriller streaming on ZEE5 from September 5, 2025.

Malayalam audiences are in for a thrilling ride as Kammattam, starring Sudev Nair, gears up for its grand OTT premiere. The crime drama will stream on ZEE5 from September 5, 2025, bringing suspense, secrets, and a story that feels too real to ignore.

What makes Kammattam stand apart is its deep connection to reality. Director Shan Thulasidharan recently revealed that the series draws inspiration from a shocking real scandal in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

This revelation has already sparked curiosity, as fans eagerly await a fictional retelling of events that once gripped the state.

Kammattam OTT release date and platform

The Malayalam crime drama Kammattam will officially premiere on ZEE5 on September 5, 2025. The streaming platform confirmed the release with the teaser line: “Every eye, every face and every frame has a story.”

Kammattam: Inspired by a real scandal in Thrissur

In a candid interview with OTT Play, director Shan Thulasidharan shared that Kammattam is not just another crime series. It is woven around a true financial scam from Thrissur.

“This thriller just includes a portion of the actual incident. When a police officer looks into an apparent accident and suspects foul play, he starts looking for the truth and answers to his enquiries,” the director revealed.

The fast-paced making of Kammattam

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kammattam was shot in just 11 days. Completing a six-episode crime thriller in such a short span is a remarkable achievement.

Kammattam plot: A web of crime and secrets

At the centre of the story is Inspector Antonio George, played by Sudev Nair. He begins investigating the mysterious death of Samuel Umman, which initially looks like an accident.

His enquiries soon lead him to Samuel’s employee, Francis, and Antonio realises the case runs much deeper than it appears.

Kammattam cast and crew

The series boasts a strong ensemble of Malayalam talent:

Sudev Nair as Inspector Antonio George

Jio Baby

Vivya Santh

Akhil Kavalayoor

Srerekha

Arun Sol

Jordy Poojary

Ajay Vasudev

Jins Bhaskar

Direction & Writing Team:

Directed by Shan Thulasidharan

Screenplay by Sanjeet RS, Sudhish Sugunandan, and Jose Thomas Polackal

Produced by Arjun Ravindran under the banner of 23 Feet Entertainment

