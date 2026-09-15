Salman Khan meets Bhuvan Bam, Salaam-e-Ishq director Nikkhil Advani at his home, watches The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, has been receiving praise from both viewers and critics. Now, Salman Khan has added to the praise. The superstar recently met director Nikkhil Advani, who worked with him in Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), and actor Bhuvan Bam at his house in Galaxy. He also shared the show's trailer on Instagram.

Salman Khan watches The Revolutionaries with Bhuvan Bam

Salman Khan's support for The Revolutionaries left Bhuvan Bam thrilled. Reacting to the superstar's Instagram story, Bhuvan wrote, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally. Watch now if you haven't!" Take a look:

Bhuvan later spoke about the response to the series and Salman's support. He said, “The love and adulation that The Revolutionaries has received has been truly overwhelming. Fans from different parts of the globe have flooded our comments and DMs showering praise on the show and it just motivates us to do better. Now with Salman sir too giving his thumbs up to The Revolutionaries, we couldn't have been happier. It is truly a high point in my career to have met him and listened to his thoughts about the show. To have his support and validation is something I'll always cherish and it means the world to us. I am grateful for everything the show has brought to each of us and want to again say a huge Thank you to Salman sir for his kind words.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN) Salman Khan meets Bhuvan Bam

The Revolutionaries Review

India TV rated The Revolutionaries with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review could be read: "Bhuvan Bam delivers a powerful performance as Rash Behari Bose. Moving away from his familiar comic image, he brings out a more mature side of the character. He effectively portrays Bose's fearless nature, determination and ability to remain calm even in difficult situations. The actor also maintains a sense of mystery around the character, which works perfectly for the role of Bose, who was known for disguising himself. His look has also been presented very well and is likely to be appreciated by viewers."

All you need to know about The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries is inspired by true events and is set during India's freedom struggle. Nikkhil Advani has created and directed the series. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada lead the cast. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also feature in key roles.

The show is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The Revolutionaries is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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