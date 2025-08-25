New OTT releases this week [August 25-31, 2025]: From Metro In Dino to Karate Kid Legends and more This week brings exciting OTT releases like Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, and Barbie Mysteries. Here’s your guide to the latest movies and shows streaming online.

The last week of August is going to be a blast for OTT audiences as several movies and series are going to be released on OTT this week. From romantic dramas to thrilling action, content from different genres will hit the digital space this week.

This includes Pankaj Tripathi's 'Metro In Dino' to Jackie Chan's 'Karate Kid: Legends'. Let's have a look at the new OTT releases.

New OTT releases this week: List of movies and shows

1. Marvel: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After theatres, the movie is set to release on a digital platform. It was released in theatres on May 2, 2025.

Release Date- 27 August 2025

Platform- Jio Hotstar

2. Barbie Mysteries

Barbie Mysteries is the story of Brooklyn and Malibu, who, while working on their podcast, both encounter strange events on the beach.

Release Date- 28 August

Platform - Netflix

3. The Thursday Murder Club

Elderly amateur detectives are trying to solve a murder. One of them was a detective, one was a nurse, one was a trade union officer and one was a psychiatrist.

Release Date- 28 August 2025

Platform - Netflix

4. Love Untangled

This Korean love story revolves around a girl who thinks she is obsessed with straightening her curly hair because it is the only thing that can get her attention in school. Just as she does so, a new student arrives and turns her world upside down. Starring Gong Myeong, Shin Eun-soo and Cha Woo-min.

Release Date- August 29

Platform - Netflix

5. Two Graves

The high-intensity and emotionally charged series follows a grieving grandmother living in a coastal town who sets out to seek answers and revenge.

Release Date- August 29

Platform - Netflix

6. Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film depicts four different love stories. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Release Date- 29 August 2025

Platform- Netflix

7. Karate Kid: Legends

When talented Kung Fu player Lee Fong moves to New York City, he soon incurs the wrath of a local karate champion. Under the guidance of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, he embarks on a journey towards the ultimate karate match.

Release Date- 30 August 2025

Platform- Netflix

