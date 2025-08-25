Kingdom OTT release: When and where can you watch Vijay Deverakonda’s thriller? Vijay Deverakonda’s spy thriller Kingdom, released in theatres on July 31, 2025, is now set for OTT release on Netflix from August 27 in five languages.

After continuous failures at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda tried to make a comeback with 'Kingdom'. Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, the film that was released in theatres on July 31, 2025, received mixed responses from critics.

But the audience seemed to have liked the action film, especially Vijay's acting and the songs. However, the film was unable to recover the production cost. Now, Kingdom will be releasing on OTT.

Where can you watch Kingdom on OTT?

Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed film Kingdom will release on Netflix from August 27 onward. The spy action thriller can be watched on the OTT giant in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Kingdom box office collection and budget

According to Sacnilk, Kingdom's lifetime collection was Rs 82.02 crore. Vijay Deverakonda's film has faced tough competition from the films released in the same week, like Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narasimha, as well as Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Kingdom easily surpassed Arjun Reddy's Rs 51 crore mark and became Vijay Deverakonda's highest-grossing film to date.

It is significant to note that, still, Kingdom cannot be called a hit as it did not recover the production cost. Reportedly, the Pan-India film was made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crores.

Kingdom story

Kingdom revolves around Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), an undercover police officer who infiltrates a Sri Lankan cartel based in the heavily fortified island of Divi. There, Suri meets his long-lost brother Shiva (Satya Dev). However, Suri is horrified to learn that Shiva is a tribal leader who has settled in Divi and is now up against the law. Worse, Divi's main leader, Odiyappan (Baburaj), suspects that there is a spy in their midst. What follows is a series of twists and turns that keep the film going.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the film features Satya Dev, Bhagyashree Borse and Ayyappa P Sharma. Kingdom was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

