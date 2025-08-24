Best feel-good Netflix movies: 5 Bollywood comfort watches to rewatch When new OTT releases fade, comfort films stay. From ZNMD to Dear Zindagi, here are 5 feel-good Netflix movies to make you smile again.

Having new OTT release every week is exciting but they can't defeat comfort watches. There are several feel good films in our watchlist that'll always be close to our hearts and revesting them will always be refreshing.

Hence, let's have a look at five best feel-good Netflix movies to remind us why life is beautiful. These films not only make family time entertaining but also help cope with moments of loneliness.

Netflix comfort watches: Top 5 feel-good Hindi films to revisit

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is top on our list. The sheer authentic portrayal of human emotions, love, friendship and reconnecting is what makes this film a fan favourite. Moreover, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy makes it's album too soothing to forget.

2. Hasee Toh Phasee

Next in line is Dharma Productions Hasee Toh Phasee. The film directed by Vinil Mathew features Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Hasee Toh Phasee is a refreshing feel good watch that makes you believe in happy endings.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Talking of feel good film and not talk about Ayaan Mukherji is a crime. The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has caters to everyone. From romance, drama, coming-to-age portrayal to good music, the film has something for everyone.

4. Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi is one of those few films that heal something within. Every time you watch this film by Gauri Shinde, you experience something new. With good cinematography and soulful music, Dear Zindagi, has to be one of Netflix India's best offerings.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do

It's hard to talk about feel good movies and not mention Zoya Akhtar again and again. The filmmaker along with Reema Khatgi has given several gems to Hindi cinema (minus The Archies). With an ensemble cast, sterling writing and bang on performances, Dil Dhadakne Do, is a bona fide feel good film.

