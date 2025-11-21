Is The Family Man Season 3 better than first two seasons? Know here Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's The Family Man Season 3 is out and let's find out it the latest part is better than the first two seasons.

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man Season 3 has hit Amazon Prime Video and one of the most loved franchise on the OTT platform is being watched vigorously by OTT audiences. The show that is lead by Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani got new cast in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur in season 3.

If you haven't already started watching the show, read further to know if the makers were able to impress netizens just like the previous two seasons or is it not worth your time.

Is The Family Man 3 better or equal to first two seasons?

Unfortunately, The Family Man Season 3 has not been able to match the standard set by the team during the first two editions. The third season, despite going deep into the story and coming up with experience and seasons actors, lacked the fun and thrilling vibe of the show. Let's look at some factors that have affected the third part.

Emotional quotient: It is significant to note that The Family Man was loved in the first two season because it hold just the right around of humour, thrills and suspense in the show. But this this time Raj and DK focused more on the emotional quotient of the show, which has affected the tonality and grip of the show.

A stretched season: In the past two season The Family Man storyline makes one invested in the show from the first episode itself. But unfortunately this time, that investment is also missing. The show takes its own sweet little time to make you interested in the show. It all seems captivating from the fourth episode and the first three episodes just lave out links. Hence, a 8-episode series can seem too long for some.

Writing overpowers acting: As mentioned before the show is graced by critically acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur and Priyamani among other. Jaideep and Manoj are as usual on the top of their game but there are several holes in the storyline that cannot be compensated with good acting.

Conclusion

Hence, after watching the third season of The Family Man one can think that it is just a one time watch. But is still better than sub-standard series that are releasing every other day. However, The Family Man 3 does not live up to the expectations set by the makers itself in first two seasons.

