The Family Man 3 Series Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari races against time to save the country and family The third season of Manoj Bajpayee's highly anticipated series, The Family Man, has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. This time, joining the cast are seasoned actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Here's our review of the series.

Movie Name: The Family Man 3

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Director: Raj and DK

Genre: Spy thriller

After the massive success of the first two seasons, audiences have been eagerly awaiting The Family Man 3, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). This season also features talented actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Here’s a closer look at the story, characters, and overall execution of the latest season.

The Family Man 3: Story

The story kicks off in Kohima, Nagaland, during a traditional festival, involving the region's influential leader, David Khojo and a series of explosions that create tension across the Northeast and beyond. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a secret agent, is trying to balance his professional responsibilities with family life, his wife Suchi and children Dhriti and Atharv while settling into a new home.

Srikant is yet to fully reconcile his personal and professional life. TASC, the intelligence agency he works for, is tasked with neutralising national threats and maintaining peace. In this season, Srikant faces Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), initially a North-East drug lord who becomes a formidable adversary, intertwined with the plans of Meera (Nimrat Kaur) and Dwarkanath (Jugal Hansraj).

During a mission to negotiate with David Khojo in Nagaland, Srikant, along with his boss Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil), is attacked. Both Kulkarni and Khojo are killed, and Srikant is injured. He witnesses the assailant’s face and begins the pursuit, but a twist unfolds when he himself becomes a suspect. TASC goes after him, forcing Srikant to go underground with his family for their safety.

While the first two episodes feel somewhat sluggish, the storyline picks up pace from the third episode, growing increasingly engaging as the season progresses.

The Family Man 3: Direction, Cast and Writing

Directors Raj and DK deserve special praise for casting actors whose mother tongue, age, and real-life background match their characters, particularly for the North-East roles, ensuring authenticity. The writing is understated, avoiding melodrama and forced glamour. Each episode maintains measured tension, with multiple narrative strands woven together seamlessly, keeping viewers invested without rushing plot twists.

The Family Man 3: Performances

Manoj Bajpayee, as expected, delivers a controlled and compelling performance. He convincingly portrays Srikant Tiwari’s anxiety and patriotism, balancing family concerns with national duty. Even when dialogues verge on loud or aggressive, his nuanced acting keeps them grounded. Priyamani, as Suchi, impresses once again, giving her best in the family-centric narrative. The young actors Vedant Sinha (Atharv) and Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti) hold their own. Sharib Hashmi’s JK provides light relief amid tense sequences, often easing heavier moments without overdoing it.

Jaideep Ahlawat excels as Rukma, Srikant’s new adversary. His intensity and presence make the character convincingly menacing, while Gul Panag brings intelligence and sincerity to her role as agent Saloni, assisting Srikant and his family underground.

What works for The Family Man 3

The series’s attention to research and authenticity stands out, particularly in depicting North-East India’s locations, culture, and characters. The dynamics between Srikant and his team highlight teamwork over individual heroism, keeping the action realistic and grounded.

The Family Man 3: What could be better

Some sequences, especially in the first two episodes, feel slow and heavy. Certain emotional moments don’t resonate as deeply as intended. While the subject matter is serious, the script occasionally falters.

Why watch The Family Man 3

The Family Man 3 isn’t a must-watch in the absolute sense, but it’s certainly not a waste of time. Compared to the first two seasons, it may feel slightly weaker, but fans of Srikant Tiwari will find Manoj Bajpayee’s performance compelling. Jaideep Ahlawat brings intensity to the series, while the realistic portrayal of events, adherence to physical plausibility, and absence of over-the-top heroism make this spy thriller worth a watch.

