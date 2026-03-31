South Africa announce central contract for players; David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen axed

New Delhi:

Cricket South Africa has unveiled its contracted squads for the 2026–27 season, introducing several fresh faces. Among the headline developments is the awarding of first-time national deals to Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Karabo Meso. In total, 18 men’s and 15 women’s contracts have been issued, along with a hybrid deal for offspinner Simon Harmer.

A separate pool of 20 men’s Players of National Interest has also been identified, highlighting those considered closest to stepping into the senior setup. These players remain under domestic contracts but are firmly within the national selection radar.

One of the most notable absences is David Miller, who held a hybrid contract previously. His omission suggests a potential shift away from international commitments, although no formal announcement has been made. Miller has represented South Africa since 2010 and continues to participate in franchise competitions worldwide.

Burger, Coetzee, Lizaad not named in contract list

Another experienced name, Rassie van der Dussen, has also been left out after his most recent appearance during a tour of Australia. Several players returning from injury, including Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams, are not part of the contracted group, alongside Reeza Hendricks and women’s allrounder Eliz-Mari Marx.

"Our Road to 2027 and Beyond strategy also informed the final choice of players who possess the level of talent and attitude required in achieving our strong ambitions of winning all major ICC events going forward,” CSA said in a statement.

South Africa’s premier fast bowlers such as Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi remain in the fold, while Anrich Nortje continues outside the contract system. In the women’s setup, attention turns to the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite returning to international cricket, Dane van Niekerk has not been awarded a contract, though she remains in contention for selection.

South Africa contract list

Men: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

Hybrid Contract: Simon Harmer

Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt

Players of National Interest (PONIS): Marques Ackerman, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nqaba Peter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf

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