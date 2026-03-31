What is the longest over bowled in IPL history as Arshdeep Singh delivers 11 balls vs GT in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Arshdeep Singh sent down an 11-ball 20th over in Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh and entered the history books with his spell.

The Kings made their way back into the contest after losing grip early on. The bowlers pegged the GT batters back as from 119/2 in 13.5 overs, they went down to 150/6 in 19 overs, scoring only 31 runs in 37 balls. However, momentum shifted towards the Titans when Arshdeep bowled an 11-ball 20th over.

The speedster bowled as many as four wide balls and one no-ball as he erred alot while trying to keep the balls away from the batters' arc. He bowled a bounce first ball which was deemed wide before getting hit for a four on the third legal delivery by Rahul Tewatia.

He then went short for the third time as it was deemed a no-ball, following which he sent down two more wides and then another on the last ball before his over was completed with a dot ball. Despite this, Arshdeep conceded only 12 runs in the over as GT finished at 162/6.

Joint longest over in IPL

Meanwhile, this is now the joint-longest over bowled in an IPL match. There are five other instances of bowlers delivering 11 ball overs. Check the list here.

Longest over bowled in IPL (by balls):

11 - Mohd. Siraj vs MI, Bengaluru, 2023 (Over #19)

11 - Tushar Deshpande vs LSG, Chennai, 2023 (Over #4)

11 - Shardul Thakur vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025 (Over #13)

11 - Sandeep Sharma vs DC, Delhi, 2025 (Over #20)

11 - Hardik Pandya vs GT, Wankhede, 2025 (Over #8)

11 - Arshdeep Singh vs GT, Mullanpur, 2026 (Over #20)*

Titans make 162/6 in their 20 overs

Gujarat Titans posted a competitive 162/6 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, riding on a steady effort from their batting unit. Shubman Gill provided stability at the top as he made 39 from 27 balls, while Jos Buttler scored 38 from 33 deliveries. However, the middle order could not do much as the Titans ended up at 162/6 in Mullanpur.

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