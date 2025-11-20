120 Bahadur Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar turns misfit in compelling war-drama 120 Bahadur is set to release in theaters on November 21, but before that, we bring you an accurate review of the film. Scroll further to know about the film based on Shaitan Singh Bhati and his men's valour.

Movie Name: 120 Bahadur

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Director: Razneesh Ghai

Genre: War-Drama

In a country like India, war films are not just a source of entertainment; they become a medium of emotion, pride, sacrifice and patriotism. Such stories always touch audiences deeply and one such film 120 Bahadur, based on historical events like the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, will release tomorrow to inspire even greater anticipation.

Farhan Akhtar starrer based on a courageous battle that few in the world can replicate, sets an example of bravery fighting against impossible odds. Bringing this story to life is a challenge in itself. 120 Bahadur attempts to bring such a heroic saga to the screen, but falls short of striking the right emotional balance. The film has substance, with strong locations, cinematography, battle scenes and the story's soul. However, the emotional connection that this story deserves is missing, perhaps due to the misfit lead actor.

120 Bahadur's first half is slow and steady

The film begins with the memories of a radio operator, played by Sparsh Walia. From his perspective and words, we delve into the grueling and harrowing battle of Rezang La that immortalised the 120 soldiers. In the first half, director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai attempts to introduce us to the soldiers' personal lives, their families and their emotional world. Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over at the beginning already sets the tone. This is a commendable effort, as wars aren't won solely with guns and bullets; rather, emotions, relationships, and motivations are fought alongside soldiers.

However, the screenplay falters and scenes that could have been deeply emotional and emotionally charged end up being superficial. The song filmed on Shaitan Singh Bhati (Farhan Akhtar) and his wife (Raashii Khanna) is a prime example; it disrupts the narrative flow and feels artificial rather than enhancing the emotional impact. While there's only one song in the first half of the film, it would have been better if it weren't there, as Shaitan Singh Bhati's character doesn't create the desired connection. The supporting cast is so effective that their storylines grow in interest with each dialogue, yet their backgrounds are obscured beyond the words 'Ahir,' 'Rewari,' and 'Rajasthani.'

The first half seems to be searching for itself, as if it can't decide whether it's a film about human emotions or war, as the story neither fully focuses on the emotions nor the nuances of war. Beyond the screenplay, the writing is commendable in this nearly two-hour film: it's not just about Shaitan Singh Bhati, but about his 120 brave men. There's no doubt that the other actors were given equal screen time as Farhan Akhtar, and perhaps that's why they completely overshadow Farhan, given their equally strong looks. The despair, sadness, passion and warlike spirit on their faces were spot-on.

120 Bahadur's cinematography is its USP

The true strength of 120 Bahadur lies in its visual treatment. Tetsuo Nagata's cinematography captures the harsh cold and desolate mountains of Ladakh in such a way that the viewer feels immersed in those circumstances. From the fast-moving war scenes to every close-up, every expression is heart-wrenching. The cinematography is a key element of the film that forces you to forget all shortcomings, connecting you with the story and making you feel like you're there, experiencing the story. The beauty of Ladakh is captured in the film, instantly drawing the audience in. The decision to shoot on real locations proves to be the director's righteousness, as the reality of war is conveyed not only through facial expressions but also through the very land on which the battles were fought.

In 120 Bahadur's second half, film comes to its true form

As the story moves to the battlefield in the second half, the film finds its true pace and spirit. The face-to-face confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armies gives the film a sharp edge that was missing in the first half. The battle scenes are gritty, full of emotions, and at times, so raw that the audience can feel their intensity. The courage of the soldiers, their sacrifice, and their determination to fight to the last breath are heart-wrenching. Here, the film fulfills its responsibility, making you feel the gravity and pain of the battle. A particularly beautiful moment is when even the Chinese soldiers show respect for Shaitan Singh. This scene restores the film's lost emotional balance and captivates the audience. The song "Yaad Aate Hain" in the second half also doesn't distract you, but rather connects you to the story and leaves an emotional impact. The second half of the film features several scenes that, while being emotional, take you back to that era.

The film opens with two soldiers from the Ahir Regiment fighting over a chocolate. The second half shows one of the two soldiers, dying, offering the chocolate and saying, 'I don't want to die borrowing someone's.' This scene doesn't end there; the film progresses to the end, and the scene reconnects when the second soldier shares the chocolate with a third soldier, and both succumb to their injuries. These emotional scenes are moving.

Acting performances in 120 Bahadur is strong but a bit unbalanced

Farhan Akhtar could have had an impressive screen presence, after all, he was given the most powerful role of Shaitan Singh Bhati, but that didn't happen. He maintained his dignity with limited dialogue, and unlike bigger stars, he didn't appear on screen by himself, but instead gave opportunities to his other colleagues. He is also the film's producer, so he could have presented himself as larger-than-life, but he kept the story's spirit alive and gave each character room to develop. Coming to his acting, Farhan's distinctive conversation style, his clean, polished Hindi, slightly contrasts with the character's raw, military tone. For a moment, it feels like you're watching Farhan Akhtar, not Shaitan Singh. His physique doesn't match Shaitan Singh's, nor does he capture the Rajasthani Rajput accent. At times, it seems as if he's straining to deliver his dialogues. It's evident that he hasn't put in any effort to improve himself. Yes, Farhan's spirit does rise as the film reaches its climax, but by then it's too late.

Sparsh Walia is a perfect fit as the radio operator. The audience feels his emotions, caught between innocence and tension. Raashii Khanna is good, but her role doesn't add much weight to the story. Ejaz Khan, playing the role of the CO in the film, looks even more at ease, his face showing the tension of war, but his screen time is limited. However, his final scene is heart-touching, in which he tells Shaitan Singh Bhati's wife that 120 of his men were with the Major in his final moments. Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Ashutosh, Atul Singh, Brijesh Karanwal, Digvijay Pratap, and Sahib Verma are exceptional. These are actors who deserve a bigger break in films. Their work is radiant and they are the true leads of the film.

120 Bahadur: Verdict

120 Bahadur is a film with heart, hard work and determination. It salutes bravery, celebrates the sacrifices of soldiers, and brings a difficult chapter like the Battle of Rezang La to the big screen, but the film fails to fully capture the deep emotion and cinematic intensity that this story truly deserves. It's a good film, but not great. The story is strong, but the presentation is weak at times. The visuals are superb, but the emotional connect is lost. Still, it's a film that must be seen, as it reminds us that real heroes stand on the border, not on screen. Hence, it deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

